Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 12, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A judge sentences Brian Smith to 226 years behind bars for murdering two Alaska Native women. Also, an advocacy group in Anchorage calls for a new police review board. And there's been another sighting in Fairbanks of a mass of gnat larvae that looks like a snake.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.