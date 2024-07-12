Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 12, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:54 PM AKDT
a composite sketch
A forensic artist's sketch of a third possible victim in the Brian Steven Smith murder case. It's a composite of images taken from one of Smith's cell phones. (From APD)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A judge sentences Brian Smith to 226 years behind bars for murdering two Alaska Native women. Also, an advocacy group in Anchorage calls for a new police review board. And there's been another sighting in Fairbanks of a mass of gnat larvae that looks like a snake.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
See stories by Casey Grove