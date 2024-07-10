Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A study shows Juneau's single-family homes are the most expensive in the state. Plus, federal investigators are looking at the flight path of a plane that crashed last month. And, Nome residents remember a former mayor with a headstone in his honor.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride, Tim Rockey and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
