Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 17, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new group forms to support Congresswoman Mary Peltola's reelection bid as Trump endorses one of her challengers. Plus, federal funding will help Southeast residents heat their homes with energy-efficient heat pumps. And, Japanese climbers notch an impressive first on Denali after their gear was stolen.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.