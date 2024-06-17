Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 17, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKDT
A selfie of three men wearing jackets and hats, surrounded by snow and mountains.
Subaru Takeda, Genya Takenaka, and Toranosuke Nagayama take a selfie while climbing a route on Denali. (Courtesy of Subaru Takeda)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new group forms to support Congresswoman Mary Peltola's reelection bid as Trump endorses one of her challengers. Plus, federal funding will help Southeast residents heat their homes with energy-efficient heat pumps. And, Japanese climbers notch an impressive first on Denali after their gear was stolen.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey