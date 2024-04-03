Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers hear about the federal government's partial approval of a statewide transportation plan. Plus, Wrangell residents impacted by November's landslide can get reimbursed for subsistence foods. And, a new program gives college students the opportunity to study law in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.