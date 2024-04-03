Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Alaska Public Media
Published April 3, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKDT
A gray concrete building labeled Eklutna Power Plant along a snowy road
The Eklutna Power Plant, pictured here on March 1, 2024, is located on the Old Glenn Highway along the Knik River. Water from Eklutna Lake is piped to the plant, where enough electricity is generated to power about 25,000 Anchorage and Mat-Su homes. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers hear about the federal government's partial approval of a statewide transportation plan. Plus, Wrangell residents impacted by November's landslide can get reimbursed for subsistence foods. And, a new program gives college students the opportunity to study law in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
