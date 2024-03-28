Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers debate the size of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend. Plus, an overdue audit of Anchorage’s bookkeeping might keep the city from getting tens of millions of dollars in grant money. And, Kodiak residents gather for the second-annual culture convention, Fan Con.

