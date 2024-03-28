Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKDT
Anchorage Assembly member Felix Rivera discusses the city's overdue 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report from his office at City Hall on March 27, 2024. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers debate the size of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend. Plus, an overdue audit of Anchorage’s bookkeeping might keep the city from getting tens of millions of dollars in grant money. And, Kodiak residents gather for the second-annual culture convention, Fan Con.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
