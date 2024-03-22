Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 22, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:07 PM AKDT
Four people, a man in a suit with red tie, a woman with a deep red blazer, a man in a suit with purple tie, and a man in a suit with a striped tie stand behind podiums in front of a white backdrop with the logos for PBS, NPR, and Alaska Public Media preparing for a debate.
Mayoral candidates Dave Bronson, Suzanne LaFrance, Bill Popp, and Chris Tuck participated in a debate hosted by Alaska Public Media and Anchorage Daily News on Thursday, March 21, 2024 moderated by Lori Townsend and Tom Hewitt(Marc Sherman/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The federal spending bill includes money for an ice breaker that would be docked in Juneau. Plus, a new online tool helps Alaskans with traumatic brain injuries connect with health care providers. And, Lee Dewilde remembers his late father who became a resource for his community.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey