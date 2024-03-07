Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 7, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKST
a musher gets hot water from a bucket
Rookie Iditarod musher Benjamin Good scoops out hot water for his dogs in Takotna on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's public guardian program is overwhelmed and struggling to keep up. Plus, new polling data shows that a majority of Alaskans favor a large increase to education funding. And, Iditarod mushers strategize over where to spend their mandatory 24-hour rests.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, and Lori Townsend in Anchorage

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Casey Grove in Takotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
