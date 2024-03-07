Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's public guardian program is overwhelmed and struggling to keep up. Plus, new polling data shows that a majority of Alaskans favor a large increase to education funding. And, Iditarod mushers strategize over where to spend their mandatory 24-hour rests.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, and Lori Townsend in Anchorage

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Casey Grove in Takotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .