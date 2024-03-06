Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKST
sled dogs in red jackets
Dogs on Jason Mackey's team watch the musher during a break in McGrath on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Former President Donald Trump wins Alaska's Republican preference poll in a landslide. Plus, the Alaska House passes a bill aimed at easing the path to home ownership. And, over 40% of this year's field of Iditarod mushers are rookies, hoping to make it all the way to Nome for the first time.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Casey Grove in McGrath

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
