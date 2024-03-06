Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Former President Donald Trump wins Alaska's Republican preference poll in a landslide. Plus, the Alaska House passes a bill aimed at easing the path to home ownership. And, over 40% of this year's field of Iditarod mushers are rookies, hoping to make it all the way to Nome for the first time.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Casey Grove in McGrath

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .