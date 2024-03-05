Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers are hopeful they can reach a deal to satisfy the governor's demands on school funding. Plus, Alaska Republicans are casting votes at a presidential preference poll this evening. And, five-time winner Dallas Seavey explains why he shot a moose along the Iditarod trail yesterday.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Casey Grove in Nikolai

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .