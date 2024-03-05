Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKST
a vet looks over a dog team
Veterinarian Debby Burnett checks dogs on the team of Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race competitor Mille Porsild in Nikolai on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers are hopeful they can reach a deal to satisfy the governor's demands on school funding. Plus, Alaska Republicans are casting votes at a presidential preference poll this evening. And, five-time winner Dallas Seavey explains why he shot a moose along the Iditarod trail yesterday.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Casey Grove in Nikolai

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
