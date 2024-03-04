Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 4, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's only loading facility for coal is demolished in Seward. Plus, Alaska Republicans will pick their favorite to be their party's presidential nominee tomorrow. And, three former champions are racing this year’s Iditarod, including five-time champ Dallas Seavey.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Kavitha George, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Claris Larson in Juneau

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .