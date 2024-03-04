Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 4, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKST
a musher gets high-fives
Fans eagerly hold out their hands for high-fives from Ryan Redington at the 2024 Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's only loading facility for coal is demolished in Seward. Plus, Alaska Republicans will pick their favorite to be their party's presidential nominee tomorrow. And, three former champions are racing this year’s Iditarod, including five-time champ Dallas Seavey.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Kavitha George, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Claris Larson in Juneau

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
