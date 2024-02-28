Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House passes a bill aimed at making it easier to find childcare in Alaska. Plus, Iditarod officials talk trail conditions ahead of the ceremonial start in Anchorage this weekend. And, students from across the Y-K Delta travel to Bethel for a science fair.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

MaryCait Dolan and Gabby Salgado in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .