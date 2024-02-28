Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state House passes a bill aimed at making it easier to find childcare in Alaska. Plus, Iditarod officials talk trail conditions ahead of the ceremonial start in Anchorage this weekend. And, students from across the Y-K Delta travel to Bethel for a science fair.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
MaryCait Dolan and Gabby Salgado in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .