Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKST
a person speaks in a meeting room
Rep. Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage, speaks in favor of House Bill 89, a bill aimed at increasing the accessibility of child care, on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Feb. 28, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House passes a bill aimed at making it easier to find childcare in Alaska. Plus, Iditarod officials talk trail conditions ahead of the ceremonial start in Anchorage this weekend. And, students from across the Y-K Delta travel to Bethel for a science fair.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

MaryCait Dolan and Gabby Salgado in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
