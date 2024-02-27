Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy casts doubt on a bipartisan education bill that increases school funding. Plus, Indigenous groups push back against Canadian mining that could impact Alaska streams. And, Sitka middle schoolers try new skills outside of their comfort zone.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .