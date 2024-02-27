Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Dunleavy casts doubt on a bipartisan education bill that increases school funding. Plus, Indigenous groups push back against Canadian mining that could impact Alaska streams. And, Sitka middle schoolers try new skills outside of their comfort zone.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey .