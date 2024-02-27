Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 27, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKST
Man speaking in front of state seal
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy casts doubt on a bipartisan education bill that increases school funding. Plus, Indigenous groups push back against Canadian mining that could impact Alaska streams. And, Sitka middle schoolers try new skills outside of their comfort zone.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
