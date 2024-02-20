Alaska News Nightly: February 20, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage looks to spend marijuana tax revenue to create more childcare options. Plus, what exactly is a charter school, and where do they fit into Alaska's public school system? And, a new curriculum aims to Indigenize how Alaska history is taught in schools.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.