Alaska News Nightly: February 20, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 20, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKST
Alaska Native Cultural Charter School Principal Sheila Sweetsir asks a student a question during the morning assembly on Feb. 20, 2024.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage looks to spend marijuana tax revenue to create more childcare options. Plus, what exactly is a charter school, and where do they fit into Alaska's public school system? And, a new curriculum aims to Indigenize how Alaska history is taught in schools.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
