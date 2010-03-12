Alaska News Nightly: March 12, 2010

Photo by Tim Bodony, APRN

Jeff King leads the Iditarod. He was the first in to Ruby on Friday.

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio (MP3)Stevens Promotes Bullet Line to Southcentral Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage and Kristin Spack, KSKA - Anchorage Former Senator Ted Stevens made a rare public appearance in Anchorage today, calling for the state to drop its current plan for developing a gas line from the North Slope to the North American market. Speaking at a Commonwealth North lunch, he said demand for gas in the Lower 48 is falling off and the Asian market is much more promising. Stevens says the state should pursue a bullet line to Kenai. The gas would be liquefied at a plant there and then shipped to India, China, Japan and Korea.Parnell Administration Address Oil-Gas Tax Split Dave Donaldson, APRN – AnchorageThe Parnell administration on Friday gave its side of legislation that would separate oil and gas taxes.King, First In To Ruby, Leads Iditarod Tim Bodony, APRNJeff King was the first Iditarod musher to reach the Yukon River, pulling into Ruby at 3:08 this morning after the 100 mile run from Cripple. While King has built a sizeable lead, some mushers behind him are struggling with issues related to dog food, rough trail and cold temperatures.WASPs Finally Win Recognition Libby Casey, APRN – WashingtonMore than 1,000 skilled aviators who served the United States during World War II didn’t receive military benefits, weren’t commissioned, and for decades after the war weren’t viewed as veterans. The reason? They were women. This week the Women Air Force Service Pilots, or WASPs, received formal recognition when they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their service. Three Alaskans are among their ranks, and one journeyed from Juneau to Washington for Wednesday’s ceremony.Virus Spreading in YK Delta Shane Iverson, KYUK – BethelA respiratory virus particularly harmful to children is continuing to spread in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. In many areas around the State the RSV outbreak seems to be slowing, but the Bethel region was hit late by the virus.Villagers Mourn Teacher’s Brutal Death Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageVillagers in Perryville and in Chignik Lake are mourning the death of Candice Berner. The special education teacher was killed earlier this week in an animal attack in Chignik Lake.AK Delegation Meets with NOAA on Endangered Species Act Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCAlaska’s Congressional delegation met with the head of NOAA – the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – on Friday and presented a united front on their concerns about the Endangered Species Act.Anchorage Assembly Tackles Controversial Insurance Plan The one-of-a-kind municipal life insurance policy for Anchorage former mayor, the late George Sullivan, continues to attract assembly attention. That interest remains even after the assembly voted approved paying the insurance trust over $190,000.TV Stars Make Stop in Homer Aaron Selbig, KBBI – HomerAn unusual pair of TV stars got together in Homer this week to shoot some footage on the Homer Spit.