Alaska News Nightly: February 24, 2010

Photo by Libby Casey, ARPN - Washington DC

Kodiak resident Rhonda Maker traveled to Washington, D.C for a rally critical of federal fishery policies.Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio (MP3)Gas Pipeline Could Lose Money, But Parnell Stays the Course Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauThe Parnell administration agrees with legislative consultants who say under certain conditions the state could lose money with a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to North American markets. But they counsel against changing the tax regime to remove the possibility.Alaska Fishing Interests Rally in DC Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCA handful of Alaskans were among thousands of fishermen who rallied today in the nation’s capital. The recreational and commercial fishermen were protesting restrictions in federal fishing law designed to boost stocks but restrict their catch. And they want more flexibility from the Obama Administration when it comes to regulations.Murkowski, Begich Vote for Jobs Bill Libby Casey, APRN – AnchorageBoth of Alaska’s U.S. senators voted for a $15 billion Democratic-led “jobs bill” Wednesday morning. It passed on a vote of 70 – 28.Homer Pilot Back in US After Haitian Controversy Aaron Selbig, KBBI – HomerA Homer pilot who found herself embroiled in Haitian bureaucracy and politics earlier this week has returned to U.S. soil. Stephanie Anderson, who normally flies for Smokey Bay Air in Homer but has been flying aid missions to Haiti for the last three weeks, got into a deepening mess last Friday when she agreed to fly a group of six Haitian orphans back to the United States. After an angry mob accosted Anderson’s group at the Port au Prince airport Saturday, accusing them of trying to steal the children, the Haitian police detained Anderson’s party. After being separated from the children for two days, Anderson’s group was reunited with the children yesterday. Timber Industry Unhappy with Judge’s Decision on Tongass Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – PetersburgTimber industry and economic development officials in Southeast Alaska say they’re disappointed with a federal judge’s ruling last week over a court challenge to the 2008 Tongass land management plan revision.DOT to Build New Airport for Akutan Anne Hillman, KUCB – UnalaskaThe Department of Transportation is planning to build an airport for Akutan and open it by the fall of 2012. The $75 million dollar facility will be built on neighboring Akun Island and passengers will travel to and from the community on a hovercraft.New Report Out on AK Migration Mike Mason, KDLG – DillinghamA new report from the state Labor Department analyzes how much migration is taking place from Alaska rural communities to cities, particularly Anchorage. And who is migrating.New Net Radio to Air Programs Highlighting Alaska Native CultureDeanna Garrison, KRBD – KetchikanA new Internet radio station dedicated to southeast native cultures began streaming this month. The station provides Tlingit, Haida and Tsimsian education and cultural content.