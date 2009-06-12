Anchorage News Nightly: June 12, 2009

Flooding waters and ice ripped through Eagle leaving behind a huge cleanup effort.

Photo by Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Download Audio (MP3)Legislators Have Questions About Exxon-TransCanada Deal Dave Donaldson, APRN - JuneauLegislators have a lot of questions about Thursday's announcement that Exxon and TransCanada will work together on development of a North Slope natural gas pipeline.Industry Observers Mull Exxon-TransCanada Partnership Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageIndustry observers are also wondering what exactly the partnership will look like and how significant this may be for advancing a pipeline project.Freed Legislators Return to Alaska The Associated PressFormer state Representatives Vic Kohring and Pete Kott have returned to Alaska.Flooded Villages Can Expect Quick Federal Response Dave Donaldson, APRN - JuneauVictims of last month's spring breakup floods can look for a quick response from federal and state agencies now that President Barack Obama has declared the region a disaster area.Eagle Residents Working Hard to Rebuild Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageResidents of Eagle aren't just waiting for help from the federal government.Southcentral Anglers Feeling Pinch of Closures Ellen Lockyer, APRN - AnchorageSouthcentral Alaska anglers are hurting due to sport fishing closures affecting a number of king salmon streams.Chinnok Salmon Run Off to Good Start on Yukon Shane Iverson, KYUK - BethelSubsistence fishers in the Yukon River are seeing a good start to the Chinnok Salmon Run.State Swine Flu Cases Now Number 21 Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageAlaska's confirmed H1N1 cases jumped by seven today for a total of 21.