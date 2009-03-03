Alaska News Nightly: March 3, 2009

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN's news feeds via e-mail, podcast and RSS.

Governor Palin confirms her support of in-state gasline

Dave Donaldson, APRN - Juneau

Governor Sarah Palin today made public her commitment to work toward a gas line from the North Slope to the Railbelt, SouthCentral - and if possible - rural Alaska. She will be workingtoward what is called the “bullet” line that runs independent from a line to the lower 48.



Death Penalty legislation remains mired in House committee

Rebecca Sheir, KTOO - Juneau

Legislation to create a death penalty in state law remains in the Judiciary Committee this week. After three hearings, Chairman Jay Ramras says the Committee will take up House Speaker Mike Chenault’s bill again over the next two weeks.



MatSu Borough Mayor dies of cancer

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage

Matunuska Susitna Borough Mayor and former state legislator, Curt Menard, died this morning of cancer. Menard began his political service in 1984 on the Mat-Su School Board. In 1987, he went to Juneau first as a state representative and then as a senator. In 2006, he became Borough Mayor.



Southeast faces bleak tourist season

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Southeast’s summer tourist season could be bleak. That’s the word from a number of experts addressing an industry conference in Ketchikan last week.

Middle school students building experimental plane

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage

Airplane construction isn't what normally comes to mind when you consider middle school education. But students at Anchorage's Begich middle school will have the chance to build an experimental home made model.

Jamaican musher sets sights on the last great race

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Last week, Newton Marshall became the first Jamaican musher to complete the Yukon Quest. And now he may be turning his sights on the Iditarod. The road from his sunny island nation to the frigid sport of sled dog racing was not always an easy one:

Kate Shugak rides again

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Prolific Alaskan author Dana Stabenow's latest book in the Kate Shugak mystery series quickly hit the New York Time's best-seller list after its recent release. Whisper to the Blood is the 16th novel in this series and one of 31 books Stabenow has written.