Alaska News Nightly: August 20, 2007

Alaska Zoo's 'Maggie' may be headed to CaliforniaDavid Shurtleff, APRN - AnchorageAn elephant rescue facility in California has been revealed as one of the top contenders to acquire Maggie the Elephant when she moves from the Alaska Zoo. Zoo officials had previously refused to disclose any information on where she might go.Interior officials examine warming effects in McCarthy, Wrangell-St. Elias Amy Bracken, KCHU - ValdezThe Interior Department's Deputy Secretary, Lynn Scarlett, held a climate change task force meeting in Seattle today. The session follows a visit to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park over the weekend.Air National Guard recovering bodies from Brooks Range plane crash Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO - JuneauThe Alaska Air National Guard has been enlisted to remove the bodies of two Gustavus men who died in a plane crash last week in the Brooks Range. The bodies of Steve Wilson (41) and Erik Lochman (36) have not yet been recovered.Anchorage Mayor releases State of the City reportLen Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageAnchorage Mayor Mark Begich issued his "2007 State of the City" report today -- a 12-page insert tucked inside the Anchorage Daily News. At noon the mayor summarized his report for the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce and the local media.Chena Hot Springs hosts Murkowski and Stevens at hydrogen plant launchLibby Casey, KUAC - FairbanksAlaska's Senators were in Fairbanks over the weekend to cut the ribbon at the state's first hydrogen production facility. Lisa Murkowski and Ted Stevens toured the small setup at Chena Hot Springs, and saw the resort's unique geothermal power plant.Cold climate alternative energy development gets boost in FairbanksDan Bross, KUAC - FairbanksA Fairbanks-based nonprofit is developing an alternative energy system for rural Alaska applications. The Cold Climate Housing Research Center (CCHRC) is working on a smart way to tap energy from the sun, wind and wood.

Yukon king salmon numbers too low for U.S./Canadian treatyTim Bodony, KIYU - GalenaThe number of Yukon River king salmon that crossed into Canada this year is only about half of the number called for in a U.S. - Canada treaty agreement.

Mat-Su Borough holds terror response drill in PalmerDavid Shurtleff, APRN - AnchorageA terror response drill was held in Palmer over the weekend, organized by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. It was a staged scenario of a busload of tourists colliding with a van carrying a stolen biological powder.

Photos by David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage