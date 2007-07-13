Alaska News Nightly: July 13, 2007

Below is the complete story list and audio from today's Alaska News Nightly, as broadcast on APRN stations statewide. Individual stories are available in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to our news feeds via e-mail, podcast and RSS anytime.

Dental associations drop fight against Alaska bush dental therapist programAnnie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageThe American Dental Association is giving up its fight against Alaska's unique dental therapist program. The president of the ADA was in Anchorage today to announce the details of a settlement ending the legal dispute.

Deformed humpback whale washes up in southeastJohn Ryan, KTOO - JuneauA bizarrely deformed humpback whale washed up dead on the west side of Admiralty Island, about 30 miles north of Angoon, Alaska. Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) headed out from Juneau today to do a rather messy necropsy.Photo courtesy of Kate Stafford, University of WashingtonWeird worms appear in Fairbanks, puzzling entomologistsDan Bross, KUAC - FairbanksPest specialists are trying to identify an unusual worm that's shown up in Fairbanks. Sarah McConnel was one of several people who called the University of Alaska Cooperative Extension office this week to inquire about the strange congregations of tiny worms.Affordable housing stubbornly unavailable in SitkaRobert Woolsey, KCAW - SitkaA number of Southeast Alaska communities face housing costs that are so high some residents can't afford a place to live. Sitka officials have been trying to develop affordable housing at municipal property that once housed the city shop.19th century general store may close in Tenakee SpringsBrian Pollack, KCAW - SitkaOne of Alaska's oldest general stores may close its doors soon. Snyder Mercantile Company was opened in 1899 in Tenakee Springs.Nome hosts design sessions for new Alaska Native cultural centerJesse Zink, KNOM - NomePlanning and design is underway for a proposed culture center in Nome that would record and preserve the Alaska Native culture and history in the region.After walking across America, hiker ends up in... EgegikJohanna Eurich, KDLG - DillinghamSome intriguing people work in Alaska's canneries. For example, Hillary Clinton spent a summer on a slime line in Alaska when she was a college student -- now she's running for President. We caught up with a cannery worker with a story that spans the United States -- one step at time.International handcycling athletes racing from Fairbanks to Anchorage Libby Casey, KUAC - Fairbanks (read by Lori Townsend, APRN)The world's longest wheelchair, or handcycling, race gets underway in Alaska this weekend. The "Sadler's Ultra Challenge" brings together the top international wheelchair and hand-cycle athletes to compete in a stage race from Fairbanks to Anchorage.