Alaska News Nightly: July 6, 2007

Below is the complete story list and audio from today's Alaska News Nightly, as broadcast on APRN stations statewide. Individual stories are available in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to our news feeds via e-mail, podcast and RSS anytime.Jury handed Tom Anderson corruption case for deliberationsSteve Heimel, APRN - AnchorageThe jury is now deliberating in the corruption case of former lawmaker Tom Anderson. Attorneys delivered closing arguments this morning. The jury started work at noon, worked through the afternoon and will restart their work on Monday.Tier Two subsistence harvest regulations upheld by Supreme CourtDave Donaldson, APRN - JuneauThe Alaska Supreme Court today upheld the 2003 changes to the state's Tier Two subsistence harvest regulations. Tier Two restrictions go into effect when biologists determine there is less than enough game in a particular area for all subsistence users. Girdwood resident Kenneth Manning originally filed suit to overturn the law on state constitutional grounds after being denied a caribou hunting permit in 2000.Alaska Outdoor Council hopes for prioritization of true subsistence in Alaskan lawLori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageThe Alaska Outdoor Council (AOC) filed an amicus brief in the Manning subsistence case. Rod Arno, Executive Director of the AOC, offered his thoughts on the decision.

Russian volcano calming down after massive eruptionCharles Homans, KIAL - UnalaskaThe eruption of mount Kluychevskoy on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula a week ago created a plume of ash stretching as far as the eastern end of the Aleutian chain, diverting air traffic over the North Pacific. In recent days the volcano has calmed down, but volcanologists in Alaska are still keeping an eye on it.

Ketchikan asked to find a cheaper bridge to Gravina IslandDeanna Garrison, KRBD - KetchikanIf Ketchikan wants a bridge, it will need to support a less costly option than is currently proposed. That was the message from Department of Transportation southeast region director Malcolm Menzies, who met with the Ketchikan Gateway Borough assembly this past Monday night.Alutiiq Museum receives $56,000 to bring artifacts and remains back to Kodiak Casey Kelly, KMXT - KodiakThe Alutiiq Museum has received funding to help bring artifacts and human remains back to Kodiak from far-reaching points around the world. The National Park Service (NPS) provided the funding.New video hopes to heal racism divisionsLen Anderson, KSKA - AnchoragePerhaps its especially fitting that shortly before we celebrated our independence as a country, a group called Healing Racism in Anchorage premiered a new video about the need to respect our interdependence.

Veterans' cemetery opens with Saturday dedication in BethelKenny Steele, KYUK - BethelA dedication ceremony for a unique Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be held in Bethel tomorrow. All branches of the military will be eligible for burial, including the National Guard and Territorial Guard members -- an unusual degree of openness for military cemeteries.