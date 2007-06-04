Alaska News Nightly: June 4, 2007

Alaska News Nightly comes to you from Barrow, Alaska tonight, in cooperation with KBRW.Below is the complete story list and audio from today's Alaska News Nightly, as broadcast on APRN stations statewide. Individual stories are available in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to our news feeds via e-mail, podcast and RSS anytime.

Barrow Global Climate Change Research Facility opens Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage (on assignment in Barrow)A sophisticated research laboratory, funded in part by NOAA, has opened in Barrow and will focus on global climate change as demonstrated in high arctic ice, weather, land and animals.Rcent renewal of bowhead whaling quota a relief to Inupiaq cultureLori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage (on assignment in Barrow)Bowhead whaling in Barrow is a livelihood and a major cultural touchstone that was recently reaffirmed by the International Whaling Commission.Tour operators dropping lawsuit against stateDavid Shurtleff, APRN - AnchorageTour operators are dropping their lawsuit against the state. Governor Sarah Palin signed a bill today which softens a provision of the voter-enacted cruise ship initiative that the tour industry felt was too strong and would hurt business.Hooper Bay struggles with No Child Left BehindBonnie-Sue Hitchcock, APRN - FairbanksSince the controversial No Child Left Behind Act passed in 2002, rural Alaska schools have been struggling to meet the requirements. For Hooper Bay, the job got even harder: a fire last fall burned the school to the ground.Unalaska wild horses to be geldedCharles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska (read by Duncan Moon, APRN - Anchorage)The organization Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges has received a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to geld, or neuter, the six stallions in Unalaska's wild horse herd.Alaska veterans to attend Vietnam Memorial Wall ceremonyEllen Lockyer, APRN - Matanuska-Susitna BoroughThis year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall, and a group of Matanuska Valley Vietnam veterans have come up with a unique way of raising funds to send Alaska veterans to the November commemoration.