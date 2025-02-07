Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Indigenous mask carver Drew Michael discusses his art and supporting upcoming artists | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:46 PM AKST
Indigenous artist Drew Michael discusses his craft and efforts to support young artists.

Art can inspire us, provoke us and transform our thinking. Alaska Native mask carver Drew Michael’s creations do exactly that. Michael uses his art to promote healing, on a personal, spiritual, and community level. On this Alaska Insight, Michael join host Lori Townsend to discuss his craft, and an upcoming program he's developing in partnership with the Anchorage Museum to support young artists.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Drew Michael - Yup'ik and Inupiat artist specializing in Yup'ik-style mask carving

Alaska Insight
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
