Indigenous mask carver Drew Michael discusses his art and supporting upcoming artists | Alaska Insight

Art can inspire us, provoke us and transform our thinking. Alaska Native mask carver Drew Michael’s creations do exactly that. Michael uses his art to promote healing, on a personal, spiritual, and community level. On this Alaska Insight, Michael join host Lori Townsend to discuss his craft, and an upcoming program he's developing in partnership with the Anchorage Museum to support young artists.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Drew Michael - Yup'ik and Inupiat artist specializing in Yup'ik-style mask carving
