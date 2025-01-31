How the state and tribal organizations respond to disasters | Alaska Insight

For emergency managers, it’s not a matter of if, but when the next big disaster will strike. Alaskans are keenly aware of the risk and damage that can come from powerful natural disasters. On this Alaska Insight, we talk with state and tribal emergency response managers about how they’re strengthening partnerships to help during and after a severe event.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Jason Wilson - Public Safety Director, Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska

- Public Safety Director, Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska Sabrina Grubitz - Public Safety Manager, Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska

- Public Safety Manager, Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska Jeremy Zidek - Public Information Officer, State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

