Speaking with legislative leadership in Juneau | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:27 PM AKST
We discuss priorities with legislative leadership at the KTOO studio in Juneau.

The 34th legislature has just begun. What do leadership in both chambers hope to accomplish within their 121-day session? On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined in the KTOO studio in Juneau by Senate President, Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Majority Leader Rep. Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, to discuss their major priorities and plans for this session.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Gary Stevens - Senate President, R-Kodiak
  • Rep. Chuck Kopp - House Majority Leader, R-Anchorage

