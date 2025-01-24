Speaking with legislative leadership in Juneau | Alaska Insight
We discuss priorities with legislative leadership at the KTOO studio in Juneau.
The 34th legislature has just begun. What do leadership in both chambers hope to accomplish within their 121-day session? On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined in the KTOO studio in Juneau by Senate President, Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Majority Leader Rep. Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, to discuss their major priorities and plans for this session.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Sen. Gary Stevens - Senate President, R-Kodiak
- Rep. Chuck Kopp - House Majority Leader, R-Anchorage
RELATED RESOURCES: