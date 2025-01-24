Speaking with legislative leadership in Juneau | Alaska Insight

The 34th legislature has just begun. What do leadership in both chambers hope to accomplish within their 121-day session? On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined in the KTOO studio in Juneau by Senate President, Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Majority Leader Rep. Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, to discuss their major priorities and plans for this session.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Sen. Gary Stevens - Senate President, R-Kodiak

Senate President, R-Kodiak Rep. Chuck Kopp - House Majority Leader, R-Anchorage

RELATED RESOURCES:

