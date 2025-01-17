Alaska Children's Trust Lived Experience Storytelling Project | Alaska Insight
Alaskans who have suffered severe trauma during childhood can face years of anxiety, self-loathing, substance abuse and instability. A project by The Alaska Children’s Trust brings to light the Lived Experience of Alaskans who have moved through times of addiction and violence to new paths of sobriety, stability and fulfillment. We learn about how they found support and share their stories on this Alaska Insight.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Eliza Posner - Director of Strategy, Alaska Children's Trust
- Autumn Smith-Amy - Lived Experience Project Advisory Board Member
