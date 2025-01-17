Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska Children's Trust Lived Experience Storytelling Project | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:31 PM AKST

Alaskans who have suffered severe trauma during childhood can face years of anxiety, self-loathing, substance abuse and instability. A project by The Alaska Children’s Trust brings to light the Lived Experience of Alaskans who have moved through times of addiction and violence to new paths of sobriety, stability and fulfillment. We learn about how they found support and share their stories on this Alaska Insight.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Eliza Posner - Director of Strategy, Alaska Children's Trust
  • Autumn Smith-Amy - Lived Experience Project Advisory Board Member

RELATED RESOURCES:

This Week's Headlines:
Alaska Insight
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Related Content
Load More