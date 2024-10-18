Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Analyzing Debate for the State: U.S. House | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:51 PM AKDT
Alaska Public Media Washington D.C. Correspondent Liz Ruskin and Alaska Beacon Reporter James Brooks joined host Lori Townsend to analyze the answers of the top two candidates for Alaska's U.S. house seat during recent debates. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Alaska Public Media Washington D.C. Correspondent Liz Ruskin and Alaska Beacon Reporter James Brooks joined host Lori Townsend to analyze the answers of the top two candidates for Alaska's U.S. house seat during recent debates. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

The top two candidates for Alaska's only U.S. House Seat debated three times over three days in mid-October, including in Alaska Public Media's Debate for the State. How did incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican challenger Nick Begich make their case across these debates, and what do their answers tell us about their potential performance in office?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media Washington D.C. Correspondent Liz Ruskin and Alaska Beacon Political Reporter James Brooks to analyze the candidate answers from Debate for the State.

Related:

This Week's Headlines:
Alaska Insight
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the Program Producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose