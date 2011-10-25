Ambassador Edward Peck atop the Hilton Anchorage for the Alaska World Affairs Council luncheon on Oct. 21. Photo and audio recording by Will Theurer, Alaska World Affairs Council.

"Perception is everything," according to Edward Peck, former U.S. diplomat in Iraq, Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt . "In our country people are unable to understand the importance of trying to get a grasp on the perceptions of those people over there," said Peck at the Alaska World Affairs Council on October 21. Listen to his talk entitled, "The Arab Spring: Geography, History and Religion Shape a Vital Region" this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, October 27, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, October 21, 2011 at the Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Ambassador Edward Peck, retired career United States diplomat who served thirty-two-years in the U.S. Foreign Service; former Chief of Mission in Baghdad (Iraq 1977 to 1980) with senior posts in Washington and abroad; former Foreign Service Officer in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt; former Ambassador in Mauritania; former deputy director of the White House Task Force on Terrorism in the Reagan Administration; current president of Foreign Services International

EVENT HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council



