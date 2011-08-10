APRN Speaker Series: Liane Hansen
Thursday, August 11 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Before retiring as host of Weekend Edition Sunday at the end of May, Liane Hansen paid a visit to her listeners in Alaska. After a skate at West Chester Lagoon and before watching the start of the Iditarod, Liane sat down with APTI's Pat Yack at the Wendy Williamson auditorium to reflect on her 22 years with NPR.
- NPR: How We Spent Our Sundays With 'Weekend Edition's' Liane Hansen
- YouTube: Jim's Big Ego - Sundays Without You
- APRN Speaker Series 2011-2012
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, August 11, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
RECORDED: October 24, 2011
SPEAKER: Liane Hansen, former host, Weekend Edition Sunday on NPR
EVENT: APRN Speaker Series
