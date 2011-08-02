APRN Speaker Series: Peter Kenyon

Thursday, August 4 at 2:00 pm

Addressing Alaskans is back on KSKA and we’re kicking off season three with recordings from past APRN Speakers Series. This Thursday, listen to NPR foreign correspondent Peter Kenyon recorded at the Wendy Williamson on October 24th. Kenyon came to NPR from the Alaska Public Radio Network where he began his career as a reporter for KFSKin Petersburg.

In the weeks to follow, you'll hear Liane Hansen's on stage conversation with APTI's Pack Yack and then Antique Roadshow Producer, Marsha Bemko. That's all coming up this August on Addressing Alaskans.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, August 4, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: October 24, 2011

SPEAKER: Peter Kenyon,NPR - Istanbul, Turkey

EVENT: APRN Speaker Series



Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

