Addressing Alaskans: Evolution of Creationism

The classroom controversy over whether to teach evolution or creationism has continued for decades in America's schools.This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Eugenie Scott, executive director of the National Center for Science Education explains how anti-evolutionists have consistently changed their strategy for attacking the theory of evolution in response to legal decisions. From creationism to creation science to intelligent design to the present day "evidence against evolution" approach, Dr. Scott's talk entitled "The Evolution of Creationism" was recorded at the UAA / APU Consortium library in January.

Download Audio (MP3)BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday February 24, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.RECORDED: Thursday, January 27, 2011SPEAKER: Dr. Eugenie Scott, executive director of the National Center for Science EducationEVENT: UAA Public lecture, UAA / APU Consortium Library

