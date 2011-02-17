Addressing Alaskans: Dashiell Hammett in the Aleutians
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to playwright Peter Porco's presentation on "Dashiell Hammett in the Aleutians," recorded at the last lecture in the series on WWII in the Aleutians at the Anchorage Museum. Renowned author of The Maltese Falcon and The Thin Man, Hammett spent about two years in Anchorage and the Aleutians after enlisting at age 48. The majority of his time was spent on Adak Island where he was editor of The Adakian, a newspaper for the troops.
- Peter Porco: Dashiell Hammett in the Aleutians, Anchorage Museum Feb. 3 (PDF)
- Wind, Blown, and Dripping - Peter Porco's play about Dashiell Hammett
- Anchorage Museum until Feb. 20: Kiska and Adak, War in the Aleutians
- Addressing Alaskans: Remembering and Revisiting the Lost Villages of the Aleutians
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Thursday, February 3, 2011BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday February 17, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Peter Porco, former Alaska newspaper reporter, author, playwright, co-founder, Alaska Poetry LeagueHOST: Anchorage Museum, WWII in the Aleutians lecture series
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher
Podcast link for iTunesAudio will be posted following radio broadcast from 2:00 - 3:00 pm