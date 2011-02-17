Addressing Alaskans: Dashiell Hammett in the Aleutians

This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to playwright Peter Porco's presentation on "Dashiell Hammett in the Aleutians," recorded at the last lecture in the series on WWII in the Aleutians at the Anchorage Museum. Renowned author of The Maltese Falcon and The Thin Man, Hammett spent about two years in Anchorage and the Aleutians after enlisting at age 48. The majority of his time was spent on Adak Island where he was editor of The Adakian, a newspaper for the troops.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Thursday, February 3, 2011BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday February 17, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Peter Porco, former Alaska newspaper reporter, author, playwright, co-founder, Alaska Poetry LeagueHOST: Anchorage Museum, WWII in the Aleutians lecture series

