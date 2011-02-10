Addressing Alaskans: Remembering and Revisiting the Lost Villages of the Aleutians

Children of Makushin, late 19th century. University of Alaska Anchorage Archive and Manuscripts Department.Four villages were left behind forever during World War II. In 2009 and 2010 Dr. Rachel Mason, cultural anthropologist with the National Park Service revisited some of these villages with elderly former residents and their descendents. At the Anchorage Museum on January 27, Dr. Mason shared stories from her recent boat trip and detailed the history of the villages most people don't even know ever existed."Remembering and Revisiting the Lost Villages of the Aleutians" was the third lecture in a four part series on WWII in the Aleutians at the Anchorage Museum. Next week onAddressing Alaskans, listen to playwright Peter Porco talk about Dashiell Hammett in the Aleutians.Download Audio(MP3)RECORDED: Thursday, January 27, 2011BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday February 10, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Dr. Rachel Mason, cultural anthropologist, National Park Service AlaskaHOST: Anchorage Museum

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe

Subscribe to e-mail updates

RSS Feed

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunesAudio will be posted following radio broadcast from 2:00 – 3:00 pm