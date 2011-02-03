As Canada prepares to be the next Chair of the Arctic Council in 2013, followed by the United States, Jennifer Loten says "it's important that we work together." Loten is the Consul of Canada at Canada's Anchorage Consulate office. She gave a presentation on Canada's Arctic Foreign Policy and responded to an array of questions ranging from polar bear populations to Russian relations with Canada at the Alaska World Affairs Council last week. Listen to Jennifer Loten Thursday on Addressing Alaskans.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday, January 28, 2011BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday February 3, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Jennifer Loten, Consul of Canada, AnchorageHOST: Alaska World Affairs Council

