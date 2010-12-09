Addressing Alaskans: All Things Cold

From quinzhees, icicle frogs, permafrost tunnels, arctic divers and explorers Bill Streever discusses his New York Times best seller Cold on this week's Addressing Alaskans. A biologist who runs an applied research program on the North Slope, Streever resides in Anchorage and conducted most of his research for the book throughout Alaska. Bill Streever's author talk, "All Things Cold: A Celebration of Low Temperatures" was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on November 11.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Tuesday, November 11, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday December 9, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Bill Streever, biologist and author, Cold: An Adventure in the World's Frozen PlacesHOST: Anchorage Museum, Author Talk

