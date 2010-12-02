Addressing Alaskans: Ray Troll

"Wild king, you make my heart sing.""Ain't no nookie like chinookie.""Coho ho. And humpy holidays."Try to explain a Ray Troll t-shirt from someone from Massachusetts or Missouri and see what happens. You're Alaskan once you get salmon. And if you get salmon, you'll understand a Ray Troll shirt. One of Alaska's most well known artists, Ray Troll draws and paints fishy images that migrate into museums, books and magazines and onto t-shirts sold around the planet. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen Ray's talk at the 2010 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium entitled "Salmon Are Cool".

Image courtesy of Ray TrollDownload Audio (MP3) RECORDED: Tuesday, November 16, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday December 2, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Ray Troll, fin artistHOST: 2010 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium

