Addressing Alaskans: Rethinking the Thanksgiving Feast
For many of us, its the most highly anticipated meal of the year. Surrounded by family and friends, devouring homemade treats and family recipes can become a competitive sport on Thanksgiving. Before falling victim to the tryptophan comatose again this year, Dr. Ross Tanner, founder of the Diabetes and Lipids Clinic of Alaska suggests a different strategy. Simple decisions like eating breakfast and snacking before The Meal are just a couple of the tips Dr. Tanner shared at a health talk he gave on diabetes, cholesterol and the holidays at Providence Hospital on Monday, November 15.
- CalorieKing.com
- eatright.org
- American Diabetes Association
- Dr. Ross Tanner: Rethinking the Thanksgiving Feast (PDF)
- State of Alaska Diabetes recommendations (PDF)
- Facebook: Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Diabetes and Lipids Clinic of Alaska
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Monday, November , 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday November 18, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Dr. Ross Tanner, founder of the Diabetes and Lipids Clinic of AlaskaHOST: Providence Alaska Medical Center
About
Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher