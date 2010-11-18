Addressing Alaskans: Rethinking the Thanksgiving Feast

For many of us, its the most highly anticipated meal of the year. Surrounded by family and friends, devouring homemade treats and family recipes can become a competitive sport on Thanksgiving. Before falling victim to the tryptophan comatose again this year, Dr. Ross Tanner, founder of the Diabetes and Lipids Clinic of Alaska suggests a different strategy. Simple decisions like eating breakfast and snacking before The Meal are just a couple of the tips Dr. Tanner shared at a health talk he gave on diabetes, cholesterol and the holidays at Providence Hospital on Monday, November 15.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Monday, November , 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday November 18, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Dr. Ross Tanner, founder of the Diabetes and Lipids Clinic of AlaskaHOST: Providence Alaska Medical Center

