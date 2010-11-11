Addressing Alaskans: Building Resilient Communities

This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to the keynote address given by author and energy expert, Richard Heinberg at the 7th Annual Bioneers in Alaska conference. Senior Fellow-in-Residence at the Post Carbon Institute, Richard is best known as a leading expert on peak oil, the point at which we reach max global oil production and the resulting devastating impact it will have on our economic, food and transportation systems. His talk entitled "Building Resilient Communities" was recorded at the Wendy Williamson auditorium in Anchorage on October 16.

Download Audio (MP3 1:38:26)RECORDED: Saturday October 16, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday November 11, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Richard Heinberg, Senior Fellow-in-Residence, Post Carbon InstituteHOST: Bioneers in Alaska

