Addressing Alaskans: U.S. Senatorial Candidate-Student Forum

On Tuesday Alaska's senatorial candidates met for a public debate at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, except this time Alaska's students had the chance to participate. The last third of the program was dedicated to questions on the United States Constitution from the students of West High School's We the People program. In the first half, Joe Miller, Scott McAdams and Lisa Murkowski responded to a variety of questions on an Alaska gasline, unemployment benefits, social security to U.S. relations with China, the Middle East and traveling abroad.

The Rotary Clubs of Anchorage and the Alaska World Affairs Council hosted this senatorial forum on Tuesday, October 26.

RECORDED: Tuesday October 26, 2010

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday October 28, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Sunday (Oct. 31) at 2:00 p.m.

MODERATORS:





Steve Lindbeck, Rotary Clubs of Anchorage; General Manager, Alaska Public Telecommunications Inc. (KSKA, FM 91.1, KAKM Channel 7, APRN)

Lise Falskow, Executive director, Alaska World Affairs Council

PANEL:





Joe Miller, Republican candidate for U.S. Senator

Scott McAdams, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator

Lisa Murkowski, U.S. Senator (AK-R), write-in candidate

HOST:



