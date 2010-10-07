Addressing Alaskans: The Future of Offshore Drilling in Alaska

Soon after oil began gushing into the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, plans for exploratory drilling in Alaska's Chukchi and Beaufort seas were suspended. As the moratorium on offshore drilling continues, many people are asking what will be done to prevent another Gulf Oil Spill when drilling resumes?This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a forum on "The Future of Offshore Drilling in Alaska" hosted by the IAEE and UAA on September 22. KSKA's Micheal Carey moderates the diverse panel representing Shell Alaska, Audubon Alaska, the offices of Senator Mark Begich and the mayor of the North Slope Borough.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Wednesday September 22, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday October 7, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.MODERATOR:

Michael Carey, host, Anchorage Edition on KSKA FM 91.1 and KAKM Channel 7

PANEL:

HOST:

