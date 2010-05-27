Addressing Alaskans: Observations from the Walrus Islands in Bristol Bay
Walrus populations of Round Island. Photos courtesy of Terry Johnson.
Terry Johnson, a professor with the University of Alaska Seagrant Marine Advisory Program has been taking ecotour groups to the to view walrus populations in Bristol Bay for over decade. Based on his first-hand observations, Johnson shared his "Notes and Observations from the Walrus Island of Bristol Bay" at a Wildlife Wednesday lecture hosted by Alaska Zoo.
Download Audio (MP3)
RECORDED: Friday April 14, 2010
AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday May 27, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEATS: Wednesday, June 2, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.
SPEAKER: Terry Johnson, professor, University of Alaska Seagrant Marine Advisory Program, ecotour guide
HOST: Alaska Zoo
