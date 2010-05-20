Addressing Alaskans: Listening to Alaska

Encounters host, Richard Nelson shows the audience the equipment he uses when recording natural sounds in the wild. Photo by Lisa J. Seifert Before heading up to Denali and Talkeetna for prime bird watching, the host and producer of Encounters, Richard Nelson stopped in Anchorage to meet some of his biggest fans and talk about how Encounters on Raven Radio in Sitkacame to be. On Friday May 14 hundreds of Alaskans gathered inside and out the Campbell Creek Science Center to hear Richard Nelson speak about recording in the wild and "Listening to Alaska."

Download Audio(MP3)RECORDED: Friday May 14, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday May 20, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 26, 2010 at 8:40 p.m.SPEAKER: Richard Nelson, host and producer, Encounters radioHOST: KSKA in partnership withBLM Alaska: Campbell Creek Science CenterAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

About

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe

Subscribe to e-mail updates

RSS Feed

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes