Addressing Alaskans: Both sides of Ballot Measure 1

Creators of the initiative are calling it the “Anti-Corruption Act.” Meanwhile opponents of Proposition 1 have dubbed it the “Alaska Gag Law.” No matter what we call it, Alaskans will vote on Proposition 1 this August 24. On this week’s Addressing Alaskans, KSKA presents a panel discussion hosted by the Resource Development Council on May 6th with opposing sides on Proposition 1.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Thursday May 6, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday May 13, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 19, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.PANEL:

HOST: Resource Development Council for AlaskaAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

About

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe

Subscribe to e-mail updates

RSS Feed

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes