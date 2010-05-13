Addressing Alaskans: Both sides of Ballot Measure 1
Creators of the initiative are calling it the “Anti-Corruption Act.” Meanwhile opponents of Proposition 1 have dubbed it the “Alaska Gag Law.” No matter what we call it, Alaskans will vote on Proposition 1 this August 24. On this week’s Addressing Alaskans, KSKA presents a panel discussion hosted by the Resource Development Council on May 6th with opposing sides on Proposition 1.
- Full Text of Initiative
- Clean Team Alaska
- Stop the Gag Law
- BallotPedia: Alaska Anti-Corruption Act, Ballot Measure 1 (2010)
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Thursday May 6, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday May 13, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 19, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.PANEL:
- Jason Cline, Clean Team Alaska
- Ken Jacobus, attorney, Clean Team Alaska
- Kathie Wasserman, Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League
- Joelle Hall, Director of Operations, Alaska AFL-CIO
- Jeff Feldman, attorney
HOST: Resource Development Council for Alaska
