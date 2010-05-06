Addressing Alaskans: Terrorist Financing

After a 26 year career in the federal government intelligence and law enforcement communities, John Cassara is considered an expert in anti-money laundering and terrorist financing. In his talk," Terrorist Financing: The War Behind the War on Terror" recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on April 23rd, Cassara focuses on areas of money laundering in the Middle East, the growing threat of alternative remittance systems and forms of trade-based money laundering.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Wednesday April 23, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday May 6, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 12, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKERS:

John Cassara, former federal intelligence officer

HOST: Alaska World Affairs CouncilAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

