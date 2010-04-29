Addressing Alaskans: Killer Asteroids

Ever wonder what is fact versus fiction when watching the infamous Star Wars trilogy? February through April Alaskans poured into Anchorage Museum to learn more about the science and imagination behind Stars Wars. In addition various interactive Stars Wars exhibits, the museum hosted the Jedi Night Lecture Series. The series concluded with UAA Astronomer, Andy Puckett who spoke on "Killer Asteroids: How We Know What We know."

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Wednesday April 15, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 29, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 5, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKERS:

Andy Puckett, UAA Astronomer

HOST: Anchorage MuseumAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

About

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe

Subscribe to e-mail updates

RSS Feed

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes