Addressing Alaskans: Killer Asteroids
Ever wonder what is fact versus fiction when watching the infamous Star Wars trilogy? February through April Alaskans poured into Anchorage Museum to learn more about the science and imagination behind Stars Wars. In addition various interactive Stars Wars exhibits, the museum hosted the Jedi Night Lecture Series. The series concluded with UAA Astronomer, Andy Puckett who spoke on "Killer Asteroids: How We Know What We know."
- Anchorage Light Speed Planet Walk
- UAA Planetarium
- Earth Impact Effects Program
- Solar System Collisions
- NPR: Frosty Asteroid May Give Clues About Earth's Oceans (28 April 2010)
- Andy Puckett: Jedi Nights lecture (PDF)
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Wednesday April 15, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 29, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 5, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKERS:
- Andy Puckett, UAA Astronomer
