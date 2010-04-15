Addressing Alaskans: Planning to Keep Big, Wild Life in Anchorage
Wildlife biologist, Rick Sinnott has been studying and interacting with Anchorage moose, bears, birds, foxes, coyotes and wolves for over thirty years. From DNA sampling bears to putting GPS collars on wolves and moose, Sinnott discusses how he tracks Anchorage's animal populations for urban planning purposes. Most Alaskans agree wildlife adds to the quality of life, which is why Sinnott aims for "Planning to Keep Big, Wild Life in Anchorage."
- ADF&G: Anchorage Residents' Opinions on Bear and Moose Population Levels and Management Strategies(PDF)
- ADN: Poll Finds Anchorage likes wildlife in city (21 Feb 2010)
- ADF&G: Wildlife Notebook Series
- ADF&G: Alaska's Bears
- ADF&G: The Wolf in Alaska
- MOA: Trail Watch
RECORDED: Wednesday March 10, 2010
AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 15, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
- Rick Sinnott, wildlife biologist, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
