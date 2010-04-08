Addressing Alaskans: Governor Sean Parnell
Before the legislative session in Juneau comes to a close, on April 1 at a lunch hosted by Commonwealth North, Governor Sean Parnellprovided an update on the session and discussed his two major initiatives for Alaska - economic security and positioning Alaska's families for success. The Governor's talk also touches on cruise ship head tax, LNG, AGIA and domestic violence in Alaska.
Download Audio (MP3)
RECORDED: Thursday April 1, 2010
AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 8, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEATS: Wednesday, April 14, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.
SPEAKERS:
- Sean Parnell, 10th Governor of Alaska
HOST: Commonwealth North
