Addressing Alaskans: Governor Sean Parnell

Before the legislative session in Juneau comes to a close, on April 1 at a lunch hosted by Commonwealth North, Governor Sean Parnellprovided an update on the session and discussed his two major initiatives for Alaska - economic security and positioning Alaska's families for success. The Governor's talk also touches on cruise ship head tax, LNG, AGIA and domestic violence in Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)

RECORDED: Thursday April 1, 2010

AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 8, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEATS: Wednesday, April 14, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.

SPEAKERS:





Sean Parnell, 10th Governor of Alaska



HOST: Commonwealth North

