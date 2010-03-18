Addressing Alaskans: Ted Stevens

Alaska's former Senator Ted Stevens' position on the gas line has changed since he was last in front of Congress. Making a rare Anchorage appearance on March 12th, Stevens shared his new ideas on "The Future of Alaska's Natural Gas" at a luncheon hosted by Commonwealth North. Pushing for a bullet line to be built to Kenai, Stevens says Alaskans need to focus on getting a gas line built fast and exporting the gas to Asia where the demand is the greatest.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday March 12, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday March 18, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 24, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Ted Stevens, former Alaska SenatorHOST: Commonwealth NorthAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

