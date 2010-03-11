Addressing Alaskans: Latitude Attitude

Maurer's home in Naramata, BC has received numerous awards for architecture and sustainable design.Born in Germany, Florian Maurer has practiced architecture in White Horse, Yukon Territory, Lana, Italy and Naramata, BC. In the Yukon Maurer designed many buildings in isolated communities and a harsh climate. His designs adapted to the conditions of Canada's North and provided an alternative to generic imports from the South. Hosted by the Alaska Design Forum at the Anchorage Museum, Florian Maurer spoke on "Latitude Attitude" as part of the Latitude Lecture series on March 8th.

Allen + Maurer Architects Ltd. (includes mostly photos from Florian Maurer's slideshow presentation at Anchorage Museum)

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Thursday March 8, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday March 11, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 17, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Florian Maurer, architect, Allen + Maurer Architects Ltd.HOST: Alaska Design ForumAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska.

