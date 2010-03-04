Addressing Alaskans: Fiftieth Anniversary of Alaska's Federal Court

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the United States District Court for the District of Alaska, the Cook Inlet Historical Society hosted a panel discussion including Chief Judge Ralph R. Beistline, District Judges H. Russel Holland, James K. Singleton and Magistrate Judge John D. Roberts Jr. at the Anchorage Museum on February 18th.

Moderated by Judge Beistline, Judge Holland recounts the history of the court system in Alaska from 1800 to statehood, followed by Judge Magistrate Roberts Jr. who discusses the role of the magistrate in Alaska. Judge Singleton concludes the presentation describing where the Alaska court system stands today.

Download Audio (1:30:10 MP3)

RECORDED: Thursday February 18, 2010

AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday March 4, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEATS: Wednesday, March 10, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.

MODERATOR:





Ralph R. Beistline, Chief Judge

PANELISTS:





H. Russel Holland , District Judge

, District Judge James K. Singleton Jr. , District Judge

, District Judge John D. Roberts, Magistrate Judge

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society

