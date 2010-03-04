Addressing Alaskans: Fiftieth Anniversary of Alaska's Federal Court
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the United States District Court for the District of Alaska, the Cook Inlet Historical Society hosted a panel discussion including Chief Judge Ralph R. Beistline, District Judges H. Russel Holland, James K. Singleton and Magistrate Judge John D. Roberts Jr. at the Anchorage Museum on February 18th.
Moderated by Judge Beistline, Judge Holland recounts the history of the court system in Alaska from 1800 to statehood, followed by Judge Magistrate Roberts Jr. who discusses the role of the magistrate in Alaska. Judge Singleton concludes the presentation describing where the Alaska court system stands today.
Download Audio (1:30:10 MP3)
RECORDED: Thursday February 18, 2010
AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday March 4, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEATS: Wednesday, March 10, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.
MODERATOR:
- Ralph R. Beistline, Chief Judge
PANELISTS:
- H. Russel Holland, District Judge
- James K. Singleton Jr., District Judge
- John D. Roberts, Magistrate Judge
HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society
Addressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:
- Alaska World Affairs Council
- Anchorage Chamber of Commerce
- Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
- BIONEERS in Alaska
- Cook Inlet Historical Society
- Renewable Energy Alaska Project
- University of Alaska Anchorage – 49th State Fellows
- University of Alaska Anchorage – Alaska WWAMI
- World Trade Center of Alaska
About
Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.
Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher