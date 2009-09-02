Expanding Local Programming on KSKA

KSKA is kicking off September 2009 with a fresh start for many of our local produced programs, including Line One: Your Health Connection, Community Forum and one new program called Addressing Alaskans. During the all Alaska hour, weekdays at 2:00 pm you can look forward to new sounds, voices and listeners beginning this week and next on KSKA.Addressing AlaskansBeginning Thursday, September 3Broadcasts weekly: Thursday at 2:00 p.m., repeating Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.After two seasons of the Alaska World Affairs Council (AWAC) Presents on KSKA, we've decided to expand the program this year to include other community organizations in addition to the AWAC. Every Thursday at 2:00 pm, you will hear local lectures recently recorded in Southcentral, Alaska. From the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, the Alaska World Affairs Council, the World Trade Center of Alaska, to the Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center, Providence Hospital, UAA and APU, we're traveling all over the community this year to capture conversations that matter to Alaskans.Hear Senator Lisa Murkowski addressing the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on "The Impacts of Congressional Action on the Economy," tomorrow (Thursday) at 2:00 p.m.Hometown, AlaskaBeginning Wednesday, September 9Broadcasts weekly: Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., repeating at 10:00 p.m.

(From left: Kathleen McCoy, Charles Wohlforth, Ellen Lockyer) Kathleen McCoy and Charles Wohlforth join Ellen Lockyer as rotating hosts on Hometown, Alaska, the new live call-in program replacing Community Forum on KSKA. You'll have a chance to meet all three hosts on the first Hometown, Alaska (Sept. 9), where Kathleen, Ellen and Charles will be asking you the topics you would like to discuss on the shows to come. Then the hosts will begin to rotate, individually hosting 1 - 2 shows per month. If you had a chance to share with a friend an audio snapshot of where we live, what would it sound like? What stories would you tell? Participate in the live call-in Wednesday at 2:00 pm. Line One: Your Health Connection - STATEWIDE Beginning Monday, September 14 Broadcasts weekly: Monday at 2:00 p.m., repeating at 8:00 p.m. KSKA's weekly health show with Dr. Thad Woodard will be available to public radio stations statewide beginning the Monday after the Labor Day holiday. Next time you listen and would like to call-in with a health related question or comment, be prepared for a new phone number and email address. KSKA listeners will be joined by public radio audiences statewide, next time on Line One.